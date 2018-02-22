Family needs community's help with 7-year-old's funeral expenses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the family of a 7-year-old boy killed in the crossfire of a gun battle Sunday night makes funeral arrangements, loved ones asked for the community's help.

A family friend told News4Jax on Thursday that Tashawn Gallon's loved ones had just received his body from the medical examiner.

"Nobody plans for this. It just really touched me and compelled me to want to help this family," family friend Alison Farmer said. "They need help. We need each other. This is our community's child."

Farmer tried to put into words how the boy's family members feel.

"Just devastation. Shock. Loss. I mean, you wake up one day and your kid is gone," she said. "I guess any family would be angry, but I don't even know if that's hit yet. I'd be extremely angry. But I think, right now, they're just hurt. I believe they're hurt. Total devastation."

She said she felt the family of the boy, nicknamed "Boss Man," needed help. She created a GoFundMe page in hopes the community would help pay for funeral expenses.

"I believe this baby deserves the most magnificent headstone and memorial for him. I've never had to bury a child, so I don't know," Farmer said. "I just wish the community would come together and see that this family needs help."

News4Jax spoke by phone with Tashawn's mother, Ciara Smith, who said she appreciates the friend creating the GoFundMe page.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Monday that he would "move heaven and Earth and kick in a few doors to bring" the person responsible for Tashawn's shooting death to justice.

The CrimeStoppers reward for information leading to an arrest in the case was increased to $10,000.

Men Against Destruction Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder (MAD DADS) will be also be helping the family plan a community walk, which will be held Saturday on Mt. Herman Street in Durkeeville -- where the shooting happened.

Official funeral information has not yet been announced.

Anyone wishing to contribute to Tashawn's funeral expenses can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page.

