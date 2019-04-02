Family of 14 burned out of house needs new home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family of 14 whose Westside home went up in flames told News4Jax their financial support from the American Red Cross will run out on Tuesday, and they'll have to find a new place to stay.

The fire on Saturday destroyed all of the family's belongings, including its car. Rosa McConico, the 74-year-old matriarch of the family, said they fear they'll soon be living on the street.

GALLERY: Family says home burned in fire is total loss

ORIGINAL STORY: Family of 14 burned out of Westside home

“I’m not too proud to beg, and I am begging," McConico said. "I’ll get on my knees until somebody hears us. I will make some noise until someone hears us.”

McConico said she and her family members have been packed into two hotel rooms. The Red Cross gave the family $2,000 to spending on clothing, food and temporary housing.

By Thursday, she said, the money will run out.

LINK: Fundraising account for family burned out of home

"There's a 2-year-old, 4-year-old, 6-year-old, 16-year-old," McConico said. "Where are we going in the morning?"

According to McConico, the home is a total loss. She said her remaining family members live outside the state.

"I don't have other family here. I've been here for 15 years. This is the only family you see that I have here," she said.

McConico said she has homeowners insurance and is waiting for her claim to be processed. The cause of the fire is unclear, but investigators believe it started in the carport and spread to the rest of the home.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.