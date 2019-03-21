Family of 5 escapes Arlington house fire that kills pet ferrets, 30 snakes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family of five is thankful to be alive after they safely escaped an early morning house fire in Arlington on Thursday.

Jerry Fernandez said his wife, son, 8-month-old granddaughter and brother were all asleep when the house caught on fire.

The smell of smoke woke Fernandez's brother who was asleep on the couch. When he saw the smoke and noticed the flames near the back of the house, he jumped into action and alerted the rest of the family to get out.

"I jumped up, I was trying to look at where the fire was. Already, the house was engulfed," Fernandez said. "So the baby, my wife, my son we all ran outside. I couldn't get my keys, couldn't get anything. Everything just went- I mean it was real quick."

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the flames were so intense when they arrived, they could be seen shooting into the air 20 to 30 feet above. Another obstacle firefighters ran into was a lack of hydrants in the neighborhood. Three tankers of water were called in, along with approximately 17 units, to battle the flames.

#BREAKING: A family of 5 is safe this morning after a fire breaks out inside their Arlington home. A source shared this short clip with me of the flames. The homeowner says his brother alerted his family to the fire, likely saving their lives.@wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/hIJNDNJQKV — WJXT Ashley Harding (@WJXTAshleyH) March 21, 2019

“I didn’t know which way to go. I couldn’t see anything, going around trying to gather wife, make sure everybody got out. I just thank God he was sleeping on the couch," Fernandez said as he put his arm around his brother. "He’s my brother, I’m glad he came down from New York. It’s great. It’s beautiful. Everyone got out safe, so thank God.”

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire from the inside to protect the family's belongings. Fernandez and his family will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Despite losing several pets including 30 snakes and some ferrets, Fernandez said they are just grateful that everyone made it out safely and no one was hurt.

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.