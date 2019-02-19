Family of 6 loses home, pet bunny after Arlington fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family of six lost their home and pet bunny in a fire that broke out Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the Whispering Oaks Apartment complex on Atlantic Boulevard around 9 a.m. Heavy smoke could be seen from the complex when they arrived.

JFRD said firefighters were able to clear the building and contain the fire which appeared to have started in a bedroom. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and four children. Firefighters said despite their best efforts, they were unable to revive the family's bunny.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.