Family of murdered man begs community for help to find his killer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family desperate for answers to who killed their loved one is appealing to the community to come forward with any information that could help police track down his killer.

A co-worker found 42-year-old Tom Daniels, known as TJ, shot to death in his home on West 23rd Street around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. He worked in construction.

The victim's family is not from Jacksonville and didn't want to reveal their names while Jacksonville police continue to search for Daniels' killer, but they do want people in the community to speak up if they know anything.

His family said they are devastated at the loss of TJ. They pointed out his construction vest and work boots still on the floor inside his home near the front door and steps away from bullet holes.

The family said TJ was caring, worked hard, took care of his family and was expecting a child with his girlfriend.

"We want justice for our family, and we want the killings in the neighborhood to come to a stop," the family said.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

