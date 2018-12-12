Family pleas for answers 1 year after young couple, baby murdered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and loved ones continue searching for answers a year after a young couple and their infant daughter were found in a burned out Arlington Home.

No arrests have been made in the murders and the family is heartbroken and frustrated.

Investigator say Quesean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson were shot before their home in Woodland Acres was set on fire last year. Their 11-month-old daughter, Arielle died of smoke inhalation.

Mario Peterson, Johnson's grandfather lived in Jacksonville when he heard about the murder of his granddaughter and great granddaughter. He is a civilian employee with the Navy and was recently transferred to Germany.

Even though he’s miles away, his mind is never far from what happened inside that home. He’s hoping and praying for justice for his loved ones.

“Well its very bad right now. Our trip to get to Germany was very safe and sound and my new job has taken off very well. But unfortunately we're no closer to finding answers to the killers of my granddaughter and great granddaughter,” Peterson said.

He has tried to stay in touch with law enforcement but says the detectives have no new information.

It's been hard on the family.

“Since the last time we have spoken we had no updates of what's going on. Right now it’s a pretty hard situation for me and my wife. Especially, for her- she has taken great pains with this right now,” Peterson explained.

He considers his granddaughter's case to be a cold one. His fear is that it will stay that way for years to come, and prays someone will come forward.

“I hope god touches them, especially during Christmas time,” Peterson said.

A vigil will be held by the family Wednesday at The Landing at 5:30 p.m. Anyone with information that could help solve this case is asked to call police.

