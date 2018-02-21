Family can't begin to heal until 7-year-old's killer is behind bars, aunt says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family members came together at a vigil Tuesday night to remember a 7-year-old boy killed in the crossfire of a gun battle over the weekend.

As loved ones lit candles, released balloons and sang songs in memory of Tashawn Gallon, they also prayed for justice.

His aunt, Connie Miller, told News4Jax that the family is heartbroken over the loss of Tashawn, and they're desperately hoping someone will come forward so his killer can be put behind bars.

"Only the most awful of human beings could do something like this," she said.

Miller spoke at the vigil, which was held at the Mt. Herman Street home in Durkeeville that police said Tashawn was outside just after 9 p.m. Sunday when gunshots rang out.

Police said Tashawn was fatally shot when someone inside a vehicle and another person in the yard traded gunfire that night. They also said witnesses aren't coming forward for fear of retaliation.

“If there’s anybody in here who can contribute anything to the justice, we ask you to step forward in your own way," Miller said. "Not tonight, but with the proper authorities."

The aunt begged for the first-grader's killer to turn themselves in. She also talked about the family's love for the little boy they called "boss man."

“'Vengeance is mine,' said the Lord," Miller said. "So we’re going to pray and ask the Lord to cover us. We’re going to ask him to cover whoever did this awful act and condemn them to justice.”

During the vigil, loved ones and family members held hands in a circle as they remembered Tashawn.

"Because when it comes to children, a vigil has to come together," Miller said.

But now, she said, the healing process won't start and they won't have peace until their “boss man” can have justice.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.