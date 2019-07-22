Family was playing computer games while 2-year-old drowned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three adults were present at a Jacksonville home when a 2-year-old boy drowned last Thursday.

The child's father, uncle and brother were playing computer games inside the San Juan Avenue home about 2 p.m. when the boy mentioned wanting juice and left the room, according to an incident report.

When he didn’t return, his father went looking for him. He wasn’t with his grandmother in the other room. Five minutes later, the boy was found at the bottom of an above-ground pool in the back yard.

Despite efforts by first responders and a neighbor to resuscitate the boy using CPR, the child could not be revived. He was later pronounced dead at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The boy’s father told police his son knew how to climb the pool’s ladder because they had all gone swimming the day before, according to the report. The pool was four feet deep.

Neighbors, including Arthur Martin who performed CPR on the child, were shaken up when they found out the little boy didn’t make it.

“I just wanted the child to come back to life because I have two children of my own, and I just thought this is crazy,” Martin told News4Jax. “This could be one of my little ones.”

