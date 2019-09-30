Fans react to Jaguars win in Denver

There was a lot of excitement at bars and restaurants following the Jaguars' 26-24 win at Denver on Sunday, proceeded by some serious concern.



For anyone doubted that Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew was the real deal, he showed convinced skeptics with just one play in the Jaguars’ comeback win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

With the Jaguars trailing by 11 points in the third quarter and, Minshew dropped back to pass. With no open receiver and his pocket collapsing, Minshew spun away from three tacklers in the backfield before firing a touchdown pass to Roc Armstead.

Leonard Fournette did most of his damage in the second half, running for a career-high 225 yards. He was just the second player in franchise history to surpass 200 yards rushing.

Jags scored 14 unanswered points to take the lead in the second half, only to fall behind the Broncos in the final two minutes of the game. Minshew marched the team down the field and Josh Lambo was able to drill a field goal as time ran out, giving the Jaguars a 26-24 win.

Fans were on the edge of their seats, jumping up and down, and giving out high fives and hugs following the victory on a last-second field goal.

Of course, it's going to be a couple weeks before we can experience the hype for ourselves right here in the city. The Jags next home game against the Saints is Oct. 13th.

