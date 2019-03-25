Fashion designer Betsey Johnson to hold meet & greet in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - American fashion designer Betsey Johnson is coming to Jacksonville!

She has a meet-and-greet event at Dillard's on Town Crossing Drive on Saturday, March 30.

Those who attend will be able to take a photo with Betsey. They will also receive a gift and VIP access to meet Betsey (with a qualifying $50 purchase) and will receive a complimentary tote bag.

Betsey Johnson is best known for her feminine and whimsical designs. Many of her designs are considered "over the top" and embellished, Wikipedia says.

"Photos available as time permits. $50 purchase must be full priced Betsey Johnson Merchandise. One gift per customer while supplies last. Event subject to change or cancellation."

Dillard's (4755 Town Crossing Dr, Jacksonville, FL)

