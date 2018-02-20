Father makes rap video in hopes of getting justice in triple murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A father recently made a rap video in hopes of getting justice in the December murders of his son, his son's fiancee and his granddaughter.

On Monday, Andrew Trotter told News4Jax by phone from his home in South Carolina that he hopes the music video will bring attention to the triple murder, keeping the case alive in the eyes of the public so it doesn't go cold.

He made the video during a vigil earlier this month outside the Woodland Acres home where police said they found the bodies of Andrew Trotter's son, 20-year-old Quasean Trotter; his son's fiancee, 19-year-old Ariyan Johnson; and the couple's 11-month-old daughter, Arielle.

The video has explicit language.

"Rest in peace, Quesean. Rest in peace, Ariyan. I love you, girl. I love you," Andrew Trotter raps in the video.

But Andrew Trotter said it was a way to express pain.

"Ain't no way my son's supposed to leave before his father. Lord, can you hear my cry? I'm on the knees," he says in the video.

Andrew Trotter titled the rap video "12-12-17" -- the same day investigators said the three were found dead inside the home on India Avenue near Arlington Expressway after the Christmas tree caught fire.

On Monday, the burned Christmas tree could be seen on the curb outside the home.

As the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the case, which it deemed a triple murder, Andrew Trotter said that the primary goal is to get the FBI involved in the case because the family feels JSO is overwhelmed dealing with all the city's homicides.

"We're definitely pulling for the FBI to take this case because we're not going to rest," Andrew Trotter said. "This family is a very resilient family. We're not going to stop. We believe that we're going to get justice sooner or later."

Family members previously told News4Jax that they’ve worked on calling on the FBI. News4Jax on Monday asked Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams about the issue of being overwhelmed with the violence citywide and possibly needing the help of other agencies.

Williams said that already happens.

"The FBI is a great partner for us day in and day out, as is ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration). There’s a lot of resources they bring to the table. We leverage those," the sheriff said. "FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) is another partner. So we leverage those partnerships in this community every single day."

Family members have said they feel the killer is someone who knew the victims very well.

Anyone with information about the case can anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

