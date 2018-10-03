FBI arrests sex offender accused of producing child porn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 38-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday by the FBI on a charge of attempted production of child pornography.

News4Jax learned James Butler was arrested at his mother's home in Ortega, where he had lived since he got out of jail on a probation violation. The FBI first questioned him in May when they served a warrant at a house on Old Kings Road South, where Butler lived with six other registered sex offenders.

At the time, he was not the target of an investigation, but he agreed to hand over his phone for the FBI to search.

Agents found pornographic videos of a minor child that appeared to have been filmed using a hidden camera. Further investigation revealed the identity of the child and the Jacksonville residence where the production had occurred.

Butler has been on the sex offender registry since a conviction for attempted capital sexual battery, for which he served a 10-year sentence. He was released from prison in 2016.

Butler is being held without bond and has a detention hearing next week.

Because of his prior sex offense conviction, Butler faces an enhanced mandatory minimum penalty of 25 years and could be sentenced to up to 50 years in federal prison and a potential lifetime of supervision.

