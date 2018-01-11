JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A federal fugitive wanted in connection with a drug distribution ring linked to multiple street gangs was arrested in Jacksonville after two years on the run, the FBI announced Thursday.

Rahmon Deonta Allen, who also goes by “Fat Boy,” was taken into custody on a federal warrant during a Wednesday traffic stop on Arlington Expressway after authorities received a tip on his whereabouts, according to the FBI.

Allen, 34, is charged with conspiracy to distribute a thousand kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of marijuana and cocaine, federal investigators said. He was booked into the Duval County jail and then released to federal custody.

According to the FBI, Allen had been on the sun since February 2014 after a federal arrest warrant was issued by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. A wanted poster was released to agencies across the nation at the time, but Allen was nowhere to be found.

Investigators said Allen, who works as a concert promoter, was involved in the trafficking of more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana. They said those drugs were then funneled through a distribution system that included members of the South Side Posse and Five Ace Deuce street gangs.

In a statement, FBI Special Agent in Charge Charles Spencer, who runs Jacksonville’s field office, credited cooperation between federal, state and local agencies with leading to Wednesday’s arrest.

“This arrest shows how well the FBI Jacksonville Division and our law enforcement partners work together,” Spencer said. “This arrest was carefully planned and quickly executed, and we are proud to work alongside them to remove violent, dangerous offenders from our community as quickly as possible.”

