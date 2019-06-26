Federal grand jury indicts Jacksonville man on drug, firearm charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man with a history of drug convictions has now been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of firearm and drug violations, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Monday.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Cornelius Michael Turner, 32, of Jacksonville, is now facing three federal charges:

Possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs

The federal charges stem from a May 23 arrest by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, two JSO officers were patrolling the Inn Town Suits on St. Johns Bluff Road when they spotted a suspicious SUV with dark tinted windows being driven by Turner.

According to the officers, the SUV circled the hotel parking lot several times without stopping or attempting to park. The report states that the SUV’s side windows were so dark that one of the offices could not see the driver, so the officer attempted a traffic stop for a suspected window tint violation.

The officer who attempted a traffic stop wrote in the report that Turner quickly drove off and led the officer on a dangerous chase that included driving on the wrong side of the road, running red lights and weaving in and out of traffic to get away.

The SUV eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Waffle House on Atlantic Boulevard where it stopped, the report said.

According to the report, Turner was ordered to turn off the SUV and exit the vehicle. The officer took up a tactical position in front of the truck where he said he looked through the front windshield and saw Turner using both hands to stuff something into his pants.

Two officers forcibly opened both doors of the SUV and pulled Turner out and took him into custody.

The report states that as the officer removed Turner from the SUV, a woman was spotted in the front passenger seat with a large bag of marijuana in plain view sticking out her purse. She was also taken into custody.

The officers noted in their report that when they searched Turner, they located a loaded semi-automatic handgun and several bags of cocaine, crack cocaine, amphetamine pills, methadone pills, Oxycodone pills and caffeine pills stuffed in his underwear. The officers also said a search of his Turner’s pockets turned up $7,590 in street-level narcotics denominations.

$1s – 25

$5s – 61

$10s – 57

$20s – 287

$50s – 38

$100s – 3

When officers search the SUV, they said they located drug paraphernalia that included:

Electric coffee grinder filled with cocaine residue

Several digital scales

Plastic bags

Syringes

A background check on the handgun in Turner’s possession revealed the weapon had been reported stolen in November in Volusia County.

That arrest led to Turner being charged with 13 criminal state charges. The state case is still open after Turner pleaded not guilty on all 13 charges.

At some point, the ATF launched got involved with the case and launched a federal investigation on Tuner, which led to Tuner being indicted by a federal grand jury.

Duval County court records show Turner has multiple previous drug arrests and convictions between 2008 and 2017.

If convicted on the new federal charges alone, Turner could face a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison and up to life in prison.

