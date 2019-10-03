Feds: Felon sentenced after selling fake heroin while holding baby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An accused gang member who sold fake heroin while holding a baby was sentenced to eight years and nine months in federal prison for attempted distribution of heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and distribution of cocaine, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said Thursday.

Kirkland George Lawrence, also known as "Killa," was also ordered to hand over a Smith and Wesson pistol that had been used during an offense, federal prosecutors said.

Lawrence, 34, of Jacksonville, had pleaded guilty on June 28.

According to court documents, in April 2018, Lawrence agreed to sell drugs to a confidential informant working at the direction of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. At Lawrence's apartment in the Arlington area, prosecutors said, he sold a powder that he claimed was heroin to the informant.

At the time of the sale, according to prosecutors, Lawrence was seated at a kitchen table, within reach of a pistol, and holding an infant. Investigators said it was later determined that the substance did not contain heroin.

The next day, the informant went back to the apartment, where Lawrence sold the informant a Smith and Wesson pistol that he had retrieved outside the apartment, prosecutors said. During that exchange, court documents show, Lawrence pulled out a pistol while there were other firearms on the sofa and the floor, and got an Uzi pistol from a kitchen cabinet and showed it to the informant.

About two weeks later, following the execution of a search warrant at his apartment, Lawrence was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the time, Lawrence was in possession of another Smith and Wesson pistol.

In October 2018, while on bond for his previous arrest, Lawrence sold cocaine three times to the informant. He was arrested again and told officers that he believed that the "heroin" that he had sold in April 2018 was genuine, according to prosecutors.

During these incidents, Lawrence had a prior felony conviction for attempted armed robbery, so he was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition under federal law.

News4Jax reported in November 2018 that Lawrence was among seven people, who were part of a bust of accused members of the Rolling 20s gang, indicted on federal charges.

