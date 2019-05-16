Woman pleads guilty to committing ID theft, fraud while on probation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud while on federal supervised released, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Thursday.

Jaceta Anya Streeter, 38, faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the wire fraud charge and a consecutive minimum mandatory term of two years in federal prison for the aggravated identity theft charge. Streeter was also ordered to pay restitution to her victims.

According to court documents, in 2006, after being found guilty at trial for participating in a scheme involving the passing of counterfeit checks, Streeter was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

After she was released from prison and while on federal supervised release, the court issued a warrant for Streeter, as her whereabouts were unknown and she was considered a fugitive.

When the U.S. Marshals Service eventually located and arrested her in Orlando, she had multiple counterfeit forms of identification in her possession, according to federal prosecutors.

A follow-up investigation by law enforcement determined that Streeter had engaged in a scheme involving credit card fraud and identity theft, prosecutors said. She obtained credit card account numbers for various victims, along with the victims’ personal identifiable information, and using this information, Streeter went to various merchants, including home improvement and clothing stores, and fraudulently purchased large quantities of merchandise, according to prosecutors.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Department of Treasury Office of Inspector General Jacksonville Field Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the United States Secret Service Jacksonville Field Office.

