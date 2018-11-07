Felon convicted of beating mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was convicted of violently beating his mother, the State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Damien Nolley, a 14-time felon, was found guilty by a jury of battery on a victim older than 65.

As a habitual felony offender, prosecutors said, Nolley now faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is set for the week of Dec. 3.

On June 11, according to the State Attorney's Office, Nolley and his mother got into a verbal argument over food at their home and the altercation turned violent when Nolley grabbed his mother by the hair and dragged her from the kitchen to the front of the home, stomped on her shoulder and punched her in the face.

Prosecutors said Nolley then tried to conceal his crime by cutting himself with a kitchen knife. During that time, his mother ran from the home to get help and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

