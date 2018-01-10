FHP: 3 injured, 1 critically, in 5-vehicle crash on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people were injured, one critically, in a five-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Normandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened about 3:45 p.m. and blocked one lane of eastbound Normandy Boulevard and the Normandy Boulevard westbound exit and entrance ramps for I-295 for several hours.

Troopers said a white Ford F-150 was traveling east on Normandy Boulevard when the pickup crossed through a median and collided with a Honda Accord turning left onto the southbound I-295 entrance ramp.

According to the Highway Patrol report, both vehicles then crossed another median, and the Honda hit a black Ford pickup truck stopped at a red light in the inside left turning lane of the exit ramp from southbound I-295 to Normandy Boulevard. Trooper said the collision caused the black pickup truck to hit a red Ford pickup truck in the outside left turning lane.

After crossing the median, troopers said, the white Ford hit an orange Dodge Caliber that was stopped behind the red Ford.

Troopers said the 35-year-old Orange Park woman driving the Honda was transported to UF Health with critical injuries.

The 55-year-old Jacksonville man driving the white Ford and the 15-year-old passenger in the white Ford were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the black Ford, the driver and passenger of the red Ford, and the driver of the Dodge were reportedly unhurt.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

