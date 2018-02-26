FHP: Blue 4-door car sought in deadly hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol on Monday released an image of a vehicle sought in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

FHP Maj. Steven Harris highlighted the December case during a news conference to raise awareness about the agency's hit-and-run campaign.

Previous Story

About 11 p.m. Dec. 15, a motorcyclist was critically injured after the bike slide into the median of U.S. 1 just south of Bowden Road, troopers said.

The motorcyclist, 35-year-old Charles Boston, was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he later died, according to FHP.

Troopers said they now believe another vehicle ran into the motorcyclist, causing him to go off the road.

"This vehicle is still at large," Harris said Monday.

Troopers described the second vehicle as a blue four-door car with minor damage to its left side.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to dial *FHP (*347) or call 904-301-3700.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.