FHP: Toddler ejected from SUV, 6 injured in Westside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A toddler who was ejected from an SUV was among six people injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville's Westside, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called about 1:40 p.m. to the wreck on 103rd Street near Old Middleburg Road.

According to the Highway Patrol, a car pulled out of a gas station and directly into the path of an SUV that had four adults and two children in it.

That's when, according to troopers, the SUV T-boned the car, overturned and a 2-year-old was ejected through the passenger side windshield.

Troopers said the 2-year-old, who was not in any kind of restraint, did not have life-threatening injuries. FHP later confirmed to News4Jax that the toddler was in critical condition.

All six people in the SUV were taken to UF Health.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

