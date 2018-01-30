FHP: Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Normandy Boulevard on Jacksonville's Westside, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which was reported just before 3 p.m., blocked all eastbound and westbound lanes of Normandy Boulevard at McClelland Road, just east of U.S. 301.

Troopers said the vehicle hit a tree, and the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, where the driver died.

The driver's name has not yet been released.

All lanes reopened by 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.