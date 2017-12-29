FHP: Driver sought after shoving trooper during traffic stop, running off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are looking for a driver who fled from a traffic stop Friday afternoon after shoving the trooper who pulled him over, authorities said.

The traffic stop occurred on West Beaver Street near Bulls Bay Highway on the far Westside of Jacksonville.

According to the Highway Patrol, the man stopped his car, got out -- which puts officers on immediate alert -- and took off on foot after the altercation with the trooper.

K-9 units were called to assist in the manhunt.

A description of the driver has not yet been released.

