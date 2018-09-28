FHP: Jacksonville man struck by vehicle, critically injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured early Thursday evening on Jacksonville's Southside, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old Jacksonville man was attempting to cross Philips Highway, just north of Baymeadows Road, about 6:15 p.m. when he walked into the path of a Chevrolet Uplander traveling southbound and was hit by the vehicle.

Troopers said the man was not in a crosswalk.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was reportedly not hurt.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

