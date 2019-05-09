FHP K-9 finds quantity of weed in California man's luggage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 26-year-old California man was caught with a significant amount of marijuana in his luggage Wednesday evening at Jacksonville International Airport.

The Florida Highway Patrol's Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested Christian Castro about 6 p.m. after the unit got a call from the Drug Enforcement Administration. According to the arrest report, a trooper and his K-9, Ace, approached Castro after he picked up his luggage from a Southwest Airlines flight and the dog alerted on Castro’s suitcase.

The report doesn’t say how much marijuana was seized but the trafficking charge he was charged with applies to seizures of 25 pounds or more.

Castro is being held on $200,000 bond.

