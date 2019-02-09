FHP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck on North Main Street near Pecan Park Road late Friday night and the Florida Highway Patrol said that pickup left the scene.

Richard Allen Wilson Jr. was walking north on the right shoulder of North Main Street at Kirk Road at 11:40 p.m. when a dark blue 2014 Ford F-150 left the road for an unknown reason and hit him. Wilson died at the scene.

Trooper said the driver of the truck did not stop and continued to drive north. As investigators were canvassing the area, they found the truck abandoned nearby. The FHP would trace ownership records to try and identify who was driving and press charges.

