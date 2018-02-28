No one hurt after flames torch Deercreek home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No one was hurt after flames tore through a home in the Deercreek neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Cypress Lake Drive around 2:05 a.m. after a fire broke out, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue. By the time crews arrived, everyone was out of the house.

Photos from the scene, posted on the fire department's Twitter account, showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from the house. Crews were able to bring those flames under control shortly before 3 a.m.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the fire and what caused it.

