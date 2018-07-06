JFRD: Philips Highway warehouse fire causes $200K in damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A large fire late Thursday afternoon at a warehouse on Philips Highway was estimated to have caused $200,000 in damage, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews were called just before 5:30 p.m. to a commercial building fire, which closed traffic in both directions of Philips Highway, just north of University Boulevard West, for several hours.

Fire Rescue tweeted that the building on fire appeared to be part of a furniture warehouse complex, and called a second alarm to get more fire apparatus and personnel to help put out the fire.

According to JFRD, the blaze was estimated to have caused $60,000 in damage to the contents inside and about $140,000 to $150,000 in damage to the structure of the warehouse.

Fire Rescue said the damage estimate would have been higher had a fire wall not blocked off flames from reaching valuable specialty vehicles.

After firefighters got the flames under control, all lanes of Philips Highway reopened about 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal was called to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



