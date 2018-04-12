JFRD: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Liberty Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash, in which a pickup truck rolled over, near the Springfield neighborhood, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Liberty Street at East 20th Street.

Fire Rescue said the driver of the pickup has to be cut out and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car was reportedly OK.

It's unclear how the crash occurred or who was at fault.

