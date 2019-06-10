Firefighters battle blaze at Brentwood home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fire at a Brentwood home Monday morning sent flames shooting through the front door, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Crews responded just before 5 a.m. to a home on Laurie Street off Golfair Boulevard.

Fire Rescue said flames were coming out of the front door when they arrived.

The house was all clear after a search and firefighters were able to control the fire a short time after.

It is unknown at this time what may have caused the fire and what the extent of damage is.

