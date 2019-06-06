Flame Broiler employee accused in armed robbery at restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Flame Broiler employee is accused of robbing the restaurant, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Brianna Simpson, 20, was arrested Monday on a charge of armed robbery.

Police said the armed robbery happened Saturday at the Flame Broiler on Philips Highway near J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

According to the arrest report, Simpson, a recent employee of the Flame Broiler restaurant, walked into the eatery, believing that she was supposed to work. But investigators said she learned that she was not scheduled to work and began complaining about not receiving her paycheck at the end of last month.

Police interviewed the manager the Flame Broiler, who said she had seen Simpson wearing her work uniform while walking through the parking lot just before the incident. The manager told police that she recognized Simpson as her employee.

What happened during the alleged armed robbery was redacted from the report, but it said money was reported stolen and listed a knife/cutting instrument as the weapon involved.

According to the report, Simpson was interviewed two days later at the Sheriff's Office building downtown and was arrested.

As of Thursday, Simpson remained in the Duval County jail on $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.

