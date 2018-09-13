Florida Times-Union announces move to Wells Fargo building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Times-Union is moving into the Wells Fargo building downtown, the newspaper announced Wednesday.

The new offices, which are located on the building's second floor will be under extensive remodeling over the next few months, according to an article on Jacksonville.com.

The space will house the paper's news, advertising and accounting departments.

According to the Times-Union's website, the move is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019. It has operated at 1 Riverside Avenue for more than 50 years.

The announcement comes less than a week after Mark Nusbaum, president of the Times-Union, announced his retirement. He will remain in his position until November or December, the Times-Union said.

