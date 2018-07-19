The Florida Times-Union newsroom votes to form union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In an extraordinary move, newsroom staff at The Florida Times-Union voted Thursday to form a union for the first time in the Jacksonville newspaper’s 154-year history.

Eighteen of the newsroom's roughly 35 non-management employees voted for unionization, compared to nine who voted against it. Thursday's election marks the culmination of a public campaign launched in June. Voting wasn't mandatory and some employees abstained.

Once the vote is certified, the newly formed union will begin contract negotiations with Times-Union parent company, GateHouse Media, a process that could take years.

The Florida Times-Union now has a union. pic.twitter.com/PFLLs2SSoD — Florida Times-Union Guild 🐘 (@TimesUnionGuild) July 19, 2018

Last month, the informal organizing committee announced that three-quarters of the newsroom had filed signed notices with the National Labor Relations Board signaling plans to unionize.

In a news release, the committee said the move was born out of a desire to seek fair pay and benefits, workers’ rights protections and a say in the newspaper’s future.

"We are doing so to protect the mission of the newspaper – to expose injustices, to explore the nuances of modern life and keep a watchful eye over those in power," the release stated.

The nascent union will be represented by The NewsGuild-CWA, the same labor union that represents journalists at The New York Times, TIME and The Washington Post, among other news organizations.

Thursday’s vote is extraordinary not only because it marks a first for the newspaper, but also because it makes the Times-Union the third Florida newspaper owned by GateHouse to unionize.

Two of the company’s other properties, The Sarasota Herald-Tribune and The Lakeland Ledger, are already voting on new contracts after each elected to unionize less than two years ago.

The organizing committee is made up of reporters Andrew Pantazi, Tessa Duvall, Steve Patterson, Beth Reese Cravey and David Crumpler, along with Assistant Sports Editor Justin Barney.

Organizers said budget cuts and stagnant wages under GateHouse, and former owner Morris Communications, are among the reasons staffers decided to band together.

Cravey makes less than $40,000, despite working for the newspaper since 1987. "I cover nonprofits, among other things, and I often qualify for the income-based programs I write about," she said.

Over the past five years, the size of the newsroom has dwindled from over 100 employees to fewer than 40 in recent years. The cuts include GateHouse’s decision in January to lay off 10 staffers.

"Our newsroom has lost coworkers in recent years," said Patterson. "Our staff wants some stability. A union can't solve all our problems, but it can be an advocate for us when we really need it."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.