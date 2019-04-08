Florida Times-Union says server virus delays newspaper run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to an automated message for Florida Times-Union subscribers, the daily newspaper had trouble with printing Monday's run because of a virus that affected its server.

A note posted to the newspaper's website attributed the printing problem to "technical issues" and said that some subscribers did receive papers Monday but that they were considerably delayed.

Others did not receive their delivery at all.

Both messages said that Monday's paper will be included in Tuesday's delivery.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," the messages concluded.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.