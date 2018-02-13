Former Arlington Country Day teachers say they haven't gotten paychecks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The former head of a now-shuttered private K-12 school in Jacksonville's Arlington neighborhood tried to sell contents and supplies from inside the school as her staff still awaits paychecks, News4Jax was told on Tuesday.

Just over two weeks after Arlington Country Day School abruptly shut down Jan. 26, the now-former head of ACD, Deborah Condit, on Monday stopped by Arlington Community Academy, which is located across the street, staff at that school said.

Arlington Community Academy employees told News4Jax that Condit was collecting money for the desks, chairs and other supplies she sold to them. They also said she mentioned having interest in working at the school, but was not specific about in what capacity.

But former ACD teachers said Condit shouldn't be able to work in education again.

"Upset at the fact of the way it was done," said Bob Bell, who taught at ACD. "Just think they could've been a little more transparent to me."

Bell, who's now without a job, said he is owed two paychecks.

"I didn't receive the one from the last two weeks and the one in the beginning of the semester. They hold one back. That way, they can pay you at the end of the year one extra check to get through the summer, supposedly," Bell said.

Another former ACD teacher told News4Jax by text that she never got her last paycheck either, and that parents who paid cash for the semester never got a refund.

Bell said he reached out to Condit, as well as her son, about at least getting a recommendation letter, but had not received a response from either of them as of Tuesday.

Also, Bell said, some former students still don't have their records from ACD.

News4Jax is working to reach out to Condit for her response.

There's no official word on why ACD abruptly closed. But Florida Department of Education records show the state cut off funding from three scholarships because of poor record keeping, especially student medical records.

