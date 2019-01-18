Former housing authority employee found guilty of sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE - A former employee of the Jacksonville Housing Authority was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery by a jury Thursday.

Mitchell Leonard Ray, of Jacksonville, faces a maximum of 30 years in state prison according to a news release. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11.

In 2016, Ray, as an employee of the Jacksonville Housing Authority, coerced two victims into having sexual relations with him, threatening eviction if they didn't comply with his demands. Unknown to the victim, Ray was engaging in similar behavior with a different victim who live in JHA housing.

Both victims provided similar testimony at trial, saying they feared evictions if they disclosed the sexual assault.

