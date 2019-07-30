Former Jacksonville firefighter faces new criminal charges

Brandon Conn, 33, accused of lewd and lascivious exhibition now faces new charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three new charges have been filed against a veteran Jacksonville firefighter who is already accused of exited his pickup nude in front of a teenager at a Fernandina Beach park.

Brandon Patrick Conn, 33, resigned from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department when the first charge of exposing himself to a minor was brought against him in March.

Conn has had three new charges against him as of July 29. Those charges are for lewd and lascivious exhibition to someone under 18 but older than 16. For each charge, he has bond set for $15,002.

We are looking into the details of these new charges.

He was arrested in May following the March accusations that he was nude when he exited his pickup truck in full view of a teenager at a Fernandina Beach park.

According to his arrest warrant, Conn was naked when he got out of a truck at Seaside Park in front of a 16-year-old girl on March 11.

The girl told investigators he showed his “front” to her.

Confronted by the girl’s family and later police, Conn denied exposing himself, saying he was changing his clothes. He acknowledged there was a nearby bathroom that he could have used instead.

An investigator assigned to the case found what he described as a, concerning history of investigations involving inappropriate sexual behavior, in Conn’s criminal record, according to the warrant.

Allegations that Conn exposed his genitals to an 8-year-old girl in 2005 were ruled unfounded due to a lack of criminal intent.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from a 2009 complaint that he watched two women while they showered at Ginny Springs State Park.

He also was the subject of a complaint that he exposed himself to two minors near a beach in Georgia, but he avoided arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.