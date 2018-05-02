Former Jacksonville mayor tees up challenge to Lawson

Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown qualified Wednesday in his bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Al Lawson in a North Florida congressional race.

Brown, 56, a Democrat who served from 2011 to 2015 as Jacksonville’s first African-American mayor, has already been campaigning aggressively against Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat, for the Congressional District 5 seat.

Brown slammed Lawson in a television ad, accusing the incumbent of being President Donald Trump’s “favorite Democrat,” after Lawson was seen applauding the president’s State of the Union speech.

Lawson, 69, who served nearly three decades in the Florida Legislature, won the seat in 2016 after beating longtime incumbent Democrat Corrine Brown, who was facing a criminal investigation that led to her eventual conviction on corruption charges.

Meanwhile Wednesday, state Rep. Mike Miller, R-Winter Park, qualified to run in the Orlando-area Congressional District 7, where he will face Republican Scott Sturgill of Altamonte Springs.

The winner of the GOP primary will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which includes U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Chardo Richardson, a Lake Mary Democrat who also qualified Wednesday.

Federal candidates have until noon Friday to qualify to run for Florida’s 27 congressional seats and one U.S. Senate seat.

News Service of Florida