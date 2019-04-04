Former UNF student pleads guilty to video voyeurism charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former University of North Florida student has pleaded guilty to video voyeurism charges, according to Duval County court records.

Jesse Martinez's next hearing is May 6, when a sentencing date will be set, court records show.

Martinez, 22, was arrested last year after police said he threatened to expose explicit photos of a person he met on a dating app.

The University Police Department later said it had filed additional charges against Martinez after police said they learned he had hidden a video camera in the men's room at the UNF library and in a dorm building bathroom.

He is being held in the Duval County jail without bond.

