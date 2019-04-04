Foul play suspected after body found in Northside neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Foul play is suspected after a body was found Thursday afternoon in a Northside neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to a call about a person injured in the Bunker Hill area, just north of Edgewood Avenue and south of the Ribault River. Sky 4 aerials showed officers in the area of Pickett Street and Bunker Hill Boulevard.

When police arrived, according to the Sheriff's Office, they found a person dead. The person's name and age were not released.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

