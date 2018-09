JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Homicide detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are investigating a death in a home on Jacksonville's northside.

According to JSO, officers and first responders were called to a home on Itani Way around 12:13 a.m Monday for a medical emergency. This is near Cedar Point Road and New Berlin Road.

When they arrived, they found someone dead inside the home. Based on observations, police say foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.