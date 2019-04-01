JSO: Man found dead on roadside in Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in Mayport.

His body was found along the side of Featherwood Drive where officers were dispatched to just after midnight. They initially believed the man died from a hit-and-run accident. However, investigators said evidence at the scene indicated foul play was involved.

JSO has not identified the man and his cause of death remains under investigation.

