4 people shot at party in Mixon Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four people were hit by gunfire early Sunday morning when someone fired multiple shots into the air at a large party on Clemente Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Just before 2 a.m., the four victims took themselves to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Markittia Witcher told News4Jax her 18-year-old sister was grazed by one of the bullets and her 19-year-old cousin, also one of the victims, is doing OK.

"They were supposed to be a teenage party, and they went to several parties last night," Witcher said.

Woman says her 18 y/o sister + 19 y/o cousin are victims "they never been in nothing like this before it's crazy."

Witcher said her sister and cousin, along with two other people, drove themselves to Baptist Hospital for treatment. She says she saw the car and it had at least five bullet holes.

"They never been in nothing like this before. It's crazy," Witcher said.

News4Jax crews on the scene saw several surveillance cameras in the area and are working to get access to the footage.

No suspects were taken into custody.

JSO's Aggravated Battery Unit is investigating the scene and asks anyone with further information to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

