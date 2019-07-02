Free 4 Rivers sandwich for military, veterans, first responders on July 4th

Happy Birthday, America!

To celebrate the 4th of July, 4 Rivers Smokehouse is offering all veterans, first responders, and active duty military one free classic sandwich as a "thank you" for serving our country.

No purchase necessary.

All you have to do is present a valid I.D. or show up in uniform to redeem the offer.

All Smokehouse locations, excluding Downtown Orlando, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4th.

4 Rivers has a location in Orange Park and Jacksonville.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.