Free 4 Rivers sandwich for military, veterans, first responders on July 4th

Happy Birthday, America!
To celebrate the 4th of July, 4 Rivers Smokehouse is offering all veterans, first responders, and active duty military one free classic sandwich as a "thank you" for serving our country.
No purchase necessary.
All you have to do is present a valid I.D. or show up in uniform to redeem the offer.
All Smokehouse locations, excluding Downtown Orlando, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4th.
4 Rivers has a location in Orange Park and Jacksonville.
