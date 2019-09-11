Jacksonville Humane Society offering free adoptions this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services want you to take home a four-legged friend this weekend!

They're offering free pet adoptions on Saturday, September 14th and Sunday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The “Homecoming Spirit” celebration will feature more than 200 adoptable dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.

The three locations offering free adoptions in Jacksonville include:

PetSmart

8801 Southside Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32256

The Jacksonville Humane Society

8464 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32216

Animal Care and Protective Services

2020 Forest Street

Jacksonville, FL 32205

"Although JHS recently sent more than 250 pets to foster homes prior to Hurricane Dorian, those who were not adopted are now back at the shelter and more pets have arrived since the storm passed, JHS CEO, Denise Deisler said.

For more information about “Homecoming Week” at JHS, click here or call the Jacksonville Humane Society at 904.725.8766.

Adoptions are free; additional fees may apply.

