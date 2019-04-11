Free hunter safety internet course offered in Duval, Baker Counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering free hunter safety internet courses in two counties during May. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt unsupervised. The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

In Baker County, class will be held May 11 from 8 a.m. until noon in Macclenny. Another class will be held in Lake City from 1.p.m. until the class is complete.

In Duval County, class will be held May 23 from 6 until 9 p.m. in Jacksonville. Class will also be held in Jacksonville on May 25 from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The specific location for the classes will be given to those who register in advance. If you are interested in attending a course, you can register online and get information about future hunter safety classes by clicking here or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Lake City at 386-758-0525.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.