Free legal advice for passengers on Miami Air Flight 293

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An attorney is offering free legal advice to passengers who were aboard the Miami Air International flight that slid off the NAS Jacksonville runway and landed in the St. Johns River.

John Phillips, a Jacksonville attorney, said his law firm is offering pro bono services to anyone who was on Flight 293. The firm is providing assistance with the recovery of any lost or damaged property.

The firm is also offering to help secure the $2,500 that the airline is providing passengers as a "goodwill gesture."

Passengers can contact The Law Offices of John M. Phillips at 1-800-LITIGATE or (904) 444-4444.

In honor of our service men and women and those who support them, we are helping any one with losses water crash of #miamiair293 at #nasjax. Our lawyers will assist with property damage claims free of charge. pic.twitter.com/wt2j3lvCBY — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) May 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.