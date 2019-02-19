Free pet adoptions at PetSmart to celebrate 'Pawscars' opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're looking for a snuggly new dog or cat, this is the weekend to pick your pet for free.

PetSmart Charities, the Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are celebrating the "Pawscars" Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart's Regency location on Monument Road with free pet adoptions.

You and your family are invited to drop by between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on either day and bring home a Hollywood star by adopting a Pawscar winner. Hundreds of award-worthy pets from the Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services will be available for new forever homes.

Adopters will have the opportunity to walk the red carpet and have a glamorous going home snapped by the Paw-parazzi.

You can visit the Jacksonville Humane Society for a preview or click here to view pets on line.

All adoptions will be free, however, additional fees, such as a rabies licensing fee for Duval County residents, may apply.

Shelter locations will also be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information on the free adoption event call the Jacksonville Humane Society at 904-725-8766.

