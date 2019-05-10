Freedom and makeover: Mother's Day gift for non-violent offenders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Legacy Ministries has bailed out a select number of women from jail so they have a second chance to make responsible decisions. All the women were non-violent offenders and received a free makeover in time for Mother's Day.

Lisa Washington of Legacy Ministries launched the initiative in an effort to boost the community by bringing hope to women and helping change the direction of their lives.

The women were provided a day of beauty at the Total Beauty Institute, which included getting their hair and nails done.

There will be a mother-daughter luncheon with the women Saturday featuring a fashion show.

