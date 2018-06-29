Friendship Fountain could become major part of mayor's budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville landmark Friendship Fountain has been declining over the last year.

But the Southbank site could become a major component in the mayor's upcoming budget.

News4Jax reported earlier this month that the centerpiece on the Riverwalk was not working -- even though the city spent more than $3 million to upgrade it in 2011.

Now, Mayor Lenny Curry's staff recommends the city spend $1.3 million this year, and possibly $1.2 million the following year to bring the fountain back to its former glory and even more so.

"At the conclusion of that project, you will see a different spray pattern. You will see a different lighting pattern," Sam Mousa, the mayor's chief administrative officer, told News4Jax. "You may even see where the spray can exhibit actual pictures and video of different types enhancements that can be sprayed up against the water."

News4Jax was told the problem is the fountain cannot run at full power because the pressure causes damage to the structure.

If approved, the money would not only fix the fountain, but improve the park area, as well.

