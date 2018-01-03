Frigid temperatures create business boom for tow truck driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the face of bone-chilling temperatures, one man has been going out of his way to help others.

Donnie Anderson, who has been a tow truck driver with First Coast Towing for five years, has been assisting people left stranded after their car broke down or their car battery died because it couldn't handle the frigid temperatures.

Although he stays busy working the overnight shift from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Anderson told News4Jax on Tuesday that he's really getting a lot of service calls because of the brutally cold temperatures.

“It’s a lot of jump starts," Anderson said. "People going to work in the morning and the cold is killing the battery.”

No one wants to have their car break down -- especially when temperatures are at or below the freezing mark. That’s why Anderson said his job is to not only get to a stranded motorist in a timely manner, but to also make sure they’re not suffering from the cold.

“I try to get to my customers as quick as I can to get them out of the cold," he said. "I get them into my truck and get them warmed up.”

RELATED: Wintry weather could make some Jacksonville bridges dangerous

Anderson acknowledges the next couple of days will get even busier as weather conditions are expected to get downright nasty.

“It’s going to be a lot of jump starts," Anderson said. "The temperature is dropping and, during the night, it gets real cold. Like last night, my hand and ears were cold. And I heard it’s going to be a lot colder so there will probably be more dead batteries.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced late Tuesday that city offices will be closed for non-essential personnel Wednesday to minimize the number of people on the roads during the winter weather advisory that could include sleet and snow.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.